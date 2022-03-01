masks

Psaki Makes Laughable Claim About Why Mask Mandates Are Ending

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 01, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Late last week the Centers for Disease Control announced it was time to "give people a break" and pull back on Wuhan coronavirus mask guidance. 

Conveniently, the guidance to drop masking comes right before President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. 

"We need to be prepared and we need to be ready for whatever comes next. We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when our levels are low, and then have the ability to reach for them again if things get worse in the future," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Friday afternoon. 

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the CDC's convenient timing on ending mask mandates and claimed the decision was purely scientific. 

She doubled down on the claim during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning. 

But a number of doctors are calling out the CDC for not making the change earlier and for presenting dishonest arguments to the American people.

