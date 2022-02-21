Bill Gates Just Made an Absurd Comparison on Mask Mandates

Speaking during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany over the weekend, billionaire and big government advocate Bill Gates compared mask mandates to requirements people wear pants in public. He made the comments while he was speaking to a crowded audience without a mask properly covering his nose and mouth.

"What is the downside of wearing a mask? You have to wear pants." pic.twitter.com/Kdh85YRuIn — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 19, 2022

Contrary to Gates' claims, there are many downsides to wearing masks, especially for children and the environment.

Who will be honest about what we’ve done to children? Some children are now unable to reach historic developmental milestones by age 2. Friday, CDC quietly changed an expected speech milestone achievement date back by half a year, while still pushing a mask req for all kids 2& up https://t.co/gta8CZryl3 — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) February 20, 2022

CDC quietly lowers early childhood speech standards



Since children are no longer able reach these previously attainable milestones, they have been lowered.https://t.co/6JToO76cJr — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) February 18, 2022

Our cleanup crews are still finding hundreds of face masks every single week!



Studies show that roughly 129 BILLION single-use face masks are being used every single month. When not properly disposed of, they make their way into the environment.



This cannot be the new normal. pic.twitter.com/G4Jm4YoYWz — 4ocean (@4ocean) February 17, 2022

Gee??: 1.6 billion disposable masks entered the ocean in 2020 and will take 450 years to biodegrade. Click here for more on this: https://t.co/iEibzJrkIF pic.twitter.com/CRkTEAiKdf — Ben Greenfield (@bengreenfield) January 6, 2022

Since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in January 2020, Gates has been a strong advocate for ineffective but detrimental government lockdowns, extensive restrictions, masking requirements and vaccination mandates.