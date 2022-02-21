masks

Bill Gates Just Made an Absurd Comparison on Mask Mandates

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Speaking during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany over the weekend, billionaire and big government advocate Bill Gates compared mask mandates to requirements people wear pants in public. He made the comments while he was speaking to a crowded audience without a mask properly covering his nose and mouth. 

Contrary to Gates' claims, there are many downsides to wearing masks, especially for children and the environment.

Since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in January 2020, Gates has been a strong advocate for ineffective but detrimental government lockdowns, extensive restrictions, masking requirements and vaccination mandates. 

