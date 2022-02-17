Joe Biden

Democrats Blasted For Keeping the U.S. Capitol Closed

Katie Pavlich
|
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 6:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As Spencer reported earlier, the Congressional physician outlined a number of Wuhan coronavirus restrictions that will be put in place for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1. All 535 members of Congress will be allowed to attend, so long as they meet the requirements. 

Previously House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced limitations on attendance for Biden's speech. 

But Republican Senator Bill Hagerty is blasting Democrats for planning to show up to Biden's speech while they keep the U.S. Capitol closed to their constituents. Access to the grounds has been off limits for more than a year.

“It’s remarkable that all 535 members of Congress and other government VIPs will be permitted to gather together for President Biden’s State of the Union address, and yet the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings remain closed to the American people. The Senate should lead on the re-opening of America. The people we represent should be infuriated,” Hagerty released in a statement. 

Earlier this week Hagerty attempted to pass a resolution to re-open the U.S. Capitol. Democrats blocked it. 

