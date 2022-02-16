After Trouncing in San Francisco, Top Democrat Desperately Tries to Pivot on Parental Rights

After Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race in November and in the aftermath of leftist school board members being ousted in San Francisco Tuesday night, top Democratic strategists are desperately trying to pivot toward parental rights as the 2022 midterm elections inch closer.

Former chief strategist for President Barack Obama's campaign, David Axelrod, is leading the charge and tweeted Wednesday morning that parents do in fact have a role in their child's eduction.

Parents should absolutely be involved in the schools their kids attend. Politicians absolutely should not! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 16, 2022

San Francisco School Board recall clearly sending some shockwaves https://t.co/SNYgiY8dnm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 16, 2022

But in September Axelrod claimed parental choice allowed parents to endanger their children and opposed efforts by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to give parents the authority to decide whether their kids wear masks in schools.

Striking yet another blow for the freedom of parents to endanger their own children and others.https://t.co/kbN2GS6Psj — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 9, 2021

Further, with the teachers union stranglehold on Democratic politicians, Axelrod's statement has little meaning. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten recently endorsed an op-ed titled, "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids’ school curriculum. They don’t."