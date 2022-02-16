CDC's Unchanged Mask Policy Blasted as a 'Total Clown Show'

Despite a number of countries around the world and U.S. states dropping Wuhan coronavirus restrictions, including vaccination and masking requirements, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the agency is not changing current mask guidelines at this time.

"Many of these state-based policies have come out in phased approaches that they are talking about, you know, something that might happen in a week or two. Masks that might come off in a week or two at the end of February, early March. And so of course, our metrics are going to examine," Walensky said during a briefing with reporters. "As I previously said, issues related to cases, certainly issues related to severity of disease and hospital capacity. And we anticipate that many of these will intersect in terms of timing."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky signals CDC is not changing mask guidance yet, citing substantial or high community transmission in over 97% of U.S. counties and noting that hospitals are still overwhelmed.



"If and when we update guidance, we will communicate that clearly,” she says. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) February 16, 2022

Walensky's remarks are being blasted as unscientific, especially for children.

Total clown show.



The 50 cases per 100K population threshold was created from thin air with no explanation or justification in spring 2020, and CDC never updated it when testing volumes quintupled.



Always ignore CDC. https://t.co/0wwtGziGQP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 16, 2022