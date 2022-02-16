masks

CDC's Unchanged Mask Policy Blasted as a 'Total Clown Show'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC's Unchanged Mask Policy Blasted as a 'Total Clown Show'

Despite a number of countries around the world and U.S. states dropping Wuhan coronavirus restrictions, including vaccination and masking requirements, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the agency is not changing current mask guidelines at this time. 

"Many of these state-based policies have come out in phased approaches that they are talking about, you know, something that might happen in a week or two. Masks that might come off in a week or two at the end of February, early March. And so of course, our metrics are going to examine," Walensky said during a briefing with reporters. "As I previously said, issues related to cases, certainly issues related to severity of disease and hospital capacity. And we anticipate that many of these will intersect in terms of timing." 

Walensky's remarks are being blasted as unscientific, especially for children. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Another Airline Found a Passenger's Mask Offensive...They Went Full Gestapo on Him
Matt Vespa
After Trouncing in San Francisco, Top Democrat Desperately Tries to Pivot on Parental Rights
Katie Pavlich

Yowza: Joe Biden Reaches Blowout Territory in New Poll
Guy Benson
Fauci Threatens 'Future Requirement for Another Booster'
Spencer Brown

You Don't See This Every Day: Liberal US Paper Calls Out Trudeau for Being a Hypocrite
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

These Descriptions Battleground Voters Gave of the Democratic Party Are Brutal
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular