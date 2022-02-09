masks

‘Don’t Let Them Gaslight You:’ Democrats Blasted for 'New Science’ on COVID

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
‘Don’t Let Them Gaslight You:’ Democrats Blasted for 'New Science’ on COVID

Source: (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

After polling showed continued Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in blue states are highly unpopular, a number of Democratic governors finally caved this week and announced mask mandates will be dropped. In New York and California, mask mandates are no longer required for adults but children in school will remain muzzled. 

But with the pivot comes blatant and widespread dishonestly about "following the science." More than a year ago, red state governors like Georgia's Brian Kemp and Florida's Ron DeSantis did away restrictions.  Republican Governor Kristi Noem never implemented any at all. For months the White House has been asked when Americans can look forward to freeing their faces and get back to normal, only to be met with endless timelines and moving goal posts. 

The current shift among Democrats has nothing to do with epidemiology, which they've ignored on masking since summer 2020. Instead, it's about political science. 

Now, they're trying to take credit and conservatives are blasting the gaslighting. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Lindsey Graham Torches Biden Admin for 'Sitting On Its Ass' While Crises Rage
Spencer Brown

Biden Admin Removes 'Lawful Immigration,' 'Protecting Americans' from USCIS Mission Statement
Spencer Brown
Why Canadian Truckers Are Still Not Happy After Alberta Premier's Announcement About Vaccine Passports
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Vermont Lawmakers Move Forward on Constitutional Amendment Protecting Abortion Rights
Madeline Leesman
House Democratic Chairman: Let's Face It, the United States Supreme Court Has No Legitimacy
VIP
Guy Benson
House Democrat Tries to Credit Joe Biden for the Rollback of COVID Restrictions
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular