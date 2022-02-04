Vaccine

Obamacare Architect Tells Big Lie About COVID and Kids

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Feb 04, 2022
Obamacare architect and former White House advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel, the man who argued nobody over 75 should be given medical care, falsely stated in an interview with NBC News that Wuhan coronavirus is especially dangerous for unvaccinated children. 

“With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they're likely to get a serious condition of omicron,” Emanuel said. “I am confused about parents’ attitude. Five and above, seems like it's a no brainer.” 

Doctors are pushing back on Emanuel's claims and reminding parents that the risk of severe disease for children is and always has been very low. In fact, data shows the flu is much deadlier to children than Wuhan coronavirus. 

Others are reminding parents of Emanuel's cynical and dangeorus approach to medical care.

