Obamacare Architect Tells Big Lie About COVID and Kids

Obamacare architect and former White House advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel, the man who argued nobody over 75 should be given medical care, falsely stated in an interview with NBC News that Wuhan coronavirus is especially dangerous for unvaccinated children.

“With the omicron variant, kids are either going to get the vaccine or they're likely to get a serious condition of omicron,” Emanuel said. “I am confused about parents’ attitude. Five and above, seems like it's a no brainer.”

Doctors are pushing back on Emanuel's claims and reminding parents that the risk of severe disease for children is and always has been very low. In fact, data shows the flu is much deadlier to children than Wuhan coronavirus.

This is false.



While there are cases of severe Covid-19 in school-age children, they are rare and largely in children with pre-existing medical conditions. https://t.co/MOZaCvwQwj — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) February 4, 2022

Dr. Zeke Emanuel is UTTERLY wrong here.



Kids are NOT "likely" to get a "serious condition of Omicron."@ClayTravis is right.



There's ZERO reason to give ANY child, other than those few at high risk, a vaccine--and there are good reasons not to, starting with natural immunity. https://t.co/rsjVAOv8rI — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) February 4, 2022

More misinformation here from @ZekeEmanuel than anything that’s ever been said on @joerogan https://t.co/FsDKzIjIKL — Ramin Farzaneh-Far MD (@rfsquared) February 4, 2022

Others are reminding parents of Emanuel's cynical and dangeorus approach to medical care.