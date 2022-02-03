Supreme Court

Chuck Schumer Botches Major Fact About the Supreme Court

Posted: Feb 03, 2022 5:30 PM
Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed the Supreme Court was made up of "all white men" until 1981. 

But that claim is incorrect. Thurgood Marshall was appointed to the Court in 1967 by President Lyndon Johnson. 

More on Marshall's appointment:

 In 1965 President Lyndon Johnson appointed Judge Marshall to the office of U.S. Solicitor General. Before his subsequent nomination to the United States Supreme Court in 1967, Thurgood Marshall won 14 of the 19 cases he argued before the Supreme Court on behalf of the government. Indeed, Thurgood Marshall represented and won more cases before the United States Supreme Court than any other American.

Schumer seems to have realized the omission and attempted a correction. 

While Schumer botched a major fact about Supreme Court history, others are pointing out his previous efforts to stop minorities from sitting on the bench. 

