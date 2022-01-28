Biden’s Disastrous Ukraine Call Prompts Demands to Release the Transcript

The White House is still in damage control mode after President Joe Biden's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly went poorly Thursday afternoon as the administration insists a Russian invasion into the sovereign country is imminent.

This is not true. President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has previously said this publicly & we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false. https://t.co/chkFOhwWHn — Emily Horne (@emilyhorne46) January 27, 2022

During remarks to reporters Friday, Zelensky discussed the call.

"We need unity of our people...speculations of war destabilise the economy"



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the press after phone call with US President Joe Biden



For more videos, visit: https://t.co/AXC5qRugeb pic.twitter.com/9bbDTTtTDZ — WION (@WIONews) January 28, 2022

Given conflicting statements from the White House and other sources about what specifically was said, lawmakers and journalists are demanding the release of the call transcript.

.@RepJimBanks: “President Biden and the Biden WH needs to release the transcript of the call to Zelensky.” #ReleaseTheTranscript pic.twitter.com/lpey27sv6n — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) January 28, 2022

They tried to impeach Trump over his perfect phone call with President Zelensky. Why hasn't the White House released the unedited transcript of the call between Biden and the President of Ukraine? #ReleaseTheTranscript pic.twitter.com/sBAzoy95th — Jason D. Meister ???? (@jason_meister) January 28, 2022

If there’s nothing wrong with Biden’s call with the Ukrainian President, why won’t he #ReleaseTheTranscript? https://t.co/hzjklZ6NIj — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 28, 2022

What’s the White House hiding? #ReleaseTheTranscript — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 28, 2022

After all, this is the same standard Biden and other Democrats had for President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.