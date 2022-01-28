Joe Biden

Biden’s Disastrous Ukraine Call Prompts Demands to Release the Transcript

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Jan 28, 2022
The White House is still in damage control mode after President Joe Biden's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly went poorly Thursday afternoon as the administration insists a Russian invasion into the sovereign country is imminent. 

During remarks to reporters Friday, Zelensky discussed the call. 

Given conflicting statements from the White House and other sources about what specifically was said, lawmakers and journalists are demanding the release of the call transcript. 

After all, this is the same standard Biden and other Democrats had for President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. 

