DeSantis Blasts Biden Administration for Revoking Lifesaving Virus Treatment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held nothing back Tuesday morning after the Biden administration revoked authorized use of life saving monoclonal antibodies. According to his office, 2000 Floridians sick with Wuhan coronavirus were expecting to receive the treatment today.

"Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law,” DeSantis released in a statement. “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo also weighed in.

“In our field of medicine, when someone comes to you seeking a treatment that could save their life, it is essential to have treatment options to ensure health care providers can make the best decisions for their patients," Dr. Ladapo added. “The Federal Government has failed to adequately provide the United States with adequate outpatient treatment options for COVID-19. Now, they are scrambling to cover up a failure to deliver on a promise to ‘shut down the virus.’”

The FDA reportedly revoked the authorized use of monoclonal antibodies, which has been used as a life saving treatment against the virus for nearly two years, through a press release and without warning to the states. Florida officials say the move will cost lives.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is sending thousands of ineffective pills to the state.