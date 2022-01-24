NATO

Psaki Pressed on Why Americans Should Do What NATO Won't

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Pressed on Why Americans Should Do What NATO Won't

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Monday afternoon the Pentagon confirmed 8500 U.S. troops are on standby for deployment to Eastern Europe as a last ditch effort to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. 

During questioning from reporters at the White House shortly before the announcement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the credibility of the NATO alliance as many European countries continue their failure to make good on commitments. 

During his tenure, President Donald Trump consistently pressed NATO countries to live up to their committments and allocate required funds toward the alliance. He did so to deter Russian aggression and to make the alliance stronger.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Chicago Father's Heart-Wrenching Statement After 15-Year-Old Shot and Killed Going Home from School
Julio Rosas

The CDC Just Hurled More Mask Propaganda
Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan Slams CNN: ‘People Know That They’re Full of S***’
Madeline Leesman
COVID Insanity: Here's Why an NBA Hall of Famer Can't See His Alma Mater Play Basketball Right Now
Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Will Hear Challenges to Affirmative Action Admission Policies at Two Universities
Madeline Leesman

Biden Is So Unpopular One Democrat Doesn't Want Him Anywhere Near His State
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular