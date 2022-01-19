George Soros

Do Democrats Care About Young Women Being Murdered at Work?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Do Democrats Care About Young Women Being Murdered at Work?

On Tuesday while she was working at a furniture store in Los Angeles, UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death. According to police, longtime criminal Laval Smith is the man who killed her. 

Kupfer's criminal record is a mile long and spans more than a decade. He has committed crimes in a number of states. 

Last week, a similar crime was committed at a New York City Burger King when 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed. 

Do Democrats care about young women being murdered at work? Or are they more interested in protecting the pro-criminal, Soros backed, social justice philosophy of prosecutors in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere? 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Manchin Takes to the Senate Floor...in the Middle of Biden's Press Conference
Katie Pavlich

The One Tweet That Summed Up NPR’s Fiasco Over Their Fake News SCOTUS Story
Matt Vespa
A New Video Has Surfaced That Shreds the Liberal Media Narrative About Ashli Babbitt
Matt Vespa
Fauci Cashed in During the Pandemic and Now We Know the Numbers
Katie Pavlich
Watch: Drone Footage of Biden's Botched Kabul Strike Released
Spencer Brown
New York Mayor Says He Felt ‘Unsafe’ Taking the City’s Subway
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular