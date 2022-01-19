On Tuesday while she was working at a furniture store in Los Angeles, UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death. According to police, longtime criminal Laval Smith is the man who killed her.

31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith has been identified in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, which occurred in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on January 13, 2022. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/jZlESB9l9r — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

Kupfer's criminal record is a mile long and spans more than a decade. He has committed crimes in a number of states.

"We're not focused on victims. We're not focused on public safety." @johnmckinney_ on crime policies in Los Angeles after the suspect in Brianna Kupfer's murder is identified as a career criminal with arrests dating back ten years @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/IwsRSgYajp — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 19, 2022

Last week, a similar crime was committed at a New York City Burger King when 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed.

Killer at Burger King. Female employee, just 19, was fatally shot in torso at East Harlem Burger King, shortly before 1 am Sunday. The victim was Kristal Bayron-Nieves. The robber had demanded money while flashing a gun at the 116 St. store. Then, he fired. pic.twitter.com/UTR0Htmvju — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) January 9, 2022

Winston Glynn was charged by NYPD for the murder of Kristal Bayron-Nieves who was working an overnight shift as a cashier at a Burger King in East Harlem. | Details about how detectives tracked down Glynn on our website https://t.co/AjPeyEPKx0 pic.twitter.com/pjDgXVnHd1 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 15, 2022

Do Democrats care about young women being murdered at work? Or are they more interested in protecting the pro-criminal, Soros backed, social justice philosophy of prosecutors in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere?

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery!” Glynn yelled.

(America’s Gonna Burn) pic.twitter.com/qF90rxOX5F — ?. ??OTT ?I???IO 2.0 (@SicarioScott) January 15, 2022