Top Democrat Engages in Wild Gaslighting and Hypocrisy on the Filibuster

During a recent interview, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin called for the elimination of the filibuster for the "good of the country" and said it can get done if all Democrats and some Republicans get behind the move.

Sen. Durbin on filibuster reform: "It has to be done for the good of this country. [...] If we don't change the rules to go back to a Senate that truly debates and legislates and responds to the needs of America, then it's going to be a great misfortune for this country." pic.twitter.com/pmKerYsvWK — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2021

But when Republicans were in the majority not too long ago, then Senate Minority Whip Durbin regularly used the filibuster to gum up their agenda. He did this hundreds of times.

Less than a year ago this guy was the Senate Minority whip, leading his party to *400 filibusters.*



If a Republican was trying to pull this ridiculous gaslighting with a straight face the media would laugh them out of town. https://t.co/5YtlPzbGyg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 29, 2021

President Joe Biden is engaged in the same kind of gaslighting. As a Senator, he called the filibuster a crucial tool to functioning government.

“At its core, the filibuster is not about stopping a nominee or a bill—it’s about compromise and moderation,” Biden said in 2005.

But as President having a hard time passing his far-left agenda, he's changed his tune.