Dick Durbin

Top Democrat Engages in Wild Gaslighting and Hypocrisy on the Filibuster

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

During a recent interview, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin called for the elimination of the filibuster for the "good of the country" and said it can get done if all Democrats and some Republicans get behind the move. 

But when Republicans were in the majority not too long ago, then Senate Minority Whip Durbin regularly used the filibuster to gum up their agenda. He did this hundreds of times. 

President Joe Biden is engaged in the same kind of gaslighting. As a Senator, he called the filibuster a crucial tool to functioning government.

“At its core, the filibuster is not about stopping a nominee or a bill—it’s about compromise and moderation,” Biden said in 2005. 

But as President having a hard time passing his far-left agenda, he's changed his tune. 

Most Popular