After Maxwell Verdict People Wonder, How Is Bill Clinton Not in Prison?

On Wednesday evening a jury found socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend to convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, guilty on five counts related to sex trafficking and abuse of minors. Maxwell, who just turned 60, will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

"Judge Nathan did not set a date for Ms. Maxwell to be sentenced. On the most serious of the counts for which she was convicted — sex trafficking of minors — she could face up to 40 years in prison. Another count carries a potential 10-year sentence, and the three others, all conspiracy counts, carry sentences of up to five years each," the New York Times reports.

Given the jury's findings, questions are being raised about a lack of consequences for the men who benefitted from Maxwell's behavior. Former President Bill Clinton was one of them and visited Epstein's private island, where much of the abuse took place, multiple times.

One glaring issue in the conviction is that Maxwell conspired to transport girls for sex but, beyond Epstein, none of the men who allegedly had sex with these girls have been prosecuted. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 29, 2021

When you consider these five convictions for Maxwell, this picture becomes more glaring in the total absence of prosecution for the men on the other end of these flights. https://t.co/x7mHd5GM7P — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 29, 2021

So Ghislaine Maxwell will spend the rest of her life behind bars while all of her and Epstein's rich and famous collaborators go quietly into the night? — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 30, 2021

The point of the #ghislanemaxwell trail appears to have been twofold: 1. Convict the obviously-guilty Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell 2. Protect all the powerful people who were part of the Epstein-Maxwell pedophile ring. I’ll bet Bill Clinton’s handing out cocktails tonight! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 29, 2021

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had a global network of powerful people who were involved in committing these heinous crimes. She may have been found guilty but all of those young victims had to be trafficked to someone... And the public deserves to know who they were. — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) December 30, 2021

Attorneys for Prince Andrew, who stands accused of raping Victoria Giuffre at Epstein's home when she was 17-years-old, are concerned.