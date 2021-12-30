Bill Clinton

After Maxwell Verdict People Wonder, How Is Bill Clinton Not in Prison?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Maxwell Verdict People Wonder, How Is Bill Clinton Not in Prison?

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

On Wednesday evening a jury found socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend to convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, guilty on five counts related to sex trafficking and abuse of minors. Maxwell, who just turned 60, will spend the rest of her life behind bars. 

"Judge Nathan did not set a date for Ms. Maxwell to be sentenced. On the most serious of the counts for which she was convicted — sex trafficking of minors — she could face up to 40 years in prison. Another count carries a potential 10-year sentence, and the three others, all conspiracy counts, carry sentences of up to five years each," the New York Times reports.

Given the jury's findings, questions are being raised about a lack of consequences for the men who benefitted from Maxwell's behavior. Former President Bill Clinton was one of them and visited Epstein's private island, where much of the abuse took place, multiple times. 

Attorneys for Prince Andrew, who stands accused of raping Victoria Giuffre at Epstein's home when she was 17-years-old, are concerned. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Top Democrat Engages in Wild Gaslighting and Hypocrisy on the Filibuster
Katie Pavlich
Under Biden, US Reportedly Sets a World Record, But Not in a Good Way
Leah Barkoukis
WATCH: Portland Neighborhood Sounds Like Chicago with Over 100 Rounds Being Fired
Julio Rosas

'Incredibly Embarrassing': Critics React to What MSNBC Host Admitted on Live TV About Fauci
Leah Barkoukis
Dems Reportedly Give Up Dream of 'Insane' Tax on Ultra Wealthy
Leah Barkoukis

MSNBC Panel on ‘Let’s Go, Brandon!’ to Biden: It's a ‘Slow Motion Insurrection'
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular