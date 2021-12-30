After Biden Failed to 'Shutdown the Virus,' The Leftist Elite Have a New Narrative on COVID

President Joe Biden campaigned against President Donald Trump by claiming he, unlike his opponent, would shut down Wuhan coronavirus and get America back to normal.

Yesterday, the U.S. posted a record number of virus cases. After Biden rejected a comprehensive testing plan in October, tests for the disease are nowhere to be found.

Amid a record-breaking surge, the U.S. is now averaging more COVID-19 cases per day than at any other point in the pandemic, according to new data updated on Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal data shows the nation is now reporting an average of more than 277,000 new cases a day, shattering the previous record of 250,000 cases per day from last January.

BREAKING: NY COVID cases shatter all-time daily record for 2nd straight day with 74,000 new positives - WNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 30, 2021

But now that the Acela corridor is being hit hard by new cases, the leftist elite is changing their tune on how it should be handled.

.@chrislhayes on the weird reality for vaccinated folks amid omicron wave:



The risk went from something we hadn’t really dealt with before in our lifetimes, to something that looks more like the flu. The flu can still be dangerous—but we do not reorient our lives around the flu. pic.twitter.com/4K5qNOplpW — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) December 30, 2021

As we recognize that covid-19 is not a deadly or even severe disease for the vast majority of responsible Americans, we can stop agonizing over “cases” and focus on those who are hospitalized or at risk of dying.https://t.co/S4OQD7R58u — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2021

We've known since summer 2020 Wuhan coronavirus is deadly for the elderly, obese and those with pre-existing health conditions. For the rest of the population and especially for children, the survival rate after infection tops 99 percent according to the Centers for Disease Control.

During the previous administration, these same people pinned every case and death on President Trump while backing brutal lockdowns and economic disruptions. Now that their guy, Biden, can't get things under control, they're finally accepting the reality that government can't control the spread of a highly contagious disease.