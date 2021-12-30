After Biden Failed to 'Shutdown the Virus,' The Leftist Elite Have a New Narrative on COVID

Katie Pavlich
Dec 30, 2021
President Joe Biden campaigned against President Donald Trump by claiming he, unlike his opponent, would shut down Wuhan coronavirus and get America back to normal. 

Yesterday, the U.S. posted a record number of virus cases. After Biden rejected a comprehensive testing plan in October, tests for the disease are nowhere to be found. 

Amid a record-breaking surge, the U.S. is now averaging more COVID-19 cases per day than at any other point in the pandemic, according to new data updated on Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal data shows the nation is now reporting an average of more than 277,000 new cases a day, shattering the previous record of 250,000 cases per day from last January.

But now that the Acela corridor is being hit hard by new cases, the leftist elite is changing their tune on how it should be handled. 

We've known since summer 2020 Wuhan coronavirus is deadly for the elderly, obese and those with pre-existing health conditions. For the rest of the population and especially for children, the survival rate after infection tops 99 percent according to the Centers for Disease Control

During the previous administration, these same people pinned every case and death on President Trump while backing brutal lockdowns and economic disruptions. Now that their guy, Biden, can't get things under control, they're finally accepting the reality that government can't control the spread of a highly contagious disease. 

