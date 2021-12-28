White House in Damage Control Mode After Biden Said There's 'No Federal Solution' to the Pandemic

White House in Damage Control Mode After Biden Said There's 'No Federal Solution' to the Pandemic

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House communications team is in damage control mode after President Joe Biden said Monday there is "no federal solution" to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Biden made the remarks before a virtual meeting with governors at the Eisenhower Office Building. 

The official White House Twitter feeds are loaded with President Biden talking about the federal response to combatting the virus. 

They've also reached out to their allies in the media, who are happily trying to rework what Biden said. 

