White House in Damage Control Mode After Biden Said There's 'No Federal Solution' to the Pandemic

The White House communications team is in damage control mode after President Joe Biden said Monday there is "no federal solution" to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Biden made the remarks before a virtual meeting with governors at the Eisenhower Office Building.

Joe Biden, who ran for President on the promise of ending the COVID-19 pandemic: "There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level." pic.twitter.com/QE82SXBO49 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 27, 2021

The official White House Twitter feeds are loaded with President Biden talking about the federal response to combatting the virus.

Last week, President Biden rolled out a federal plan to support efforts to tackle Omicron at every level of government.



Here’s the full clip of his comments yesterday, where he reaffirmed the need for a strong partnership between Federal and State governments. pic.twitter.com/s9HAtu9Qsb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 28, 2021

The Biden-Harris Administration is making sure states have what they need to tackle COVID including:

- 1,000 additional doctors and nurses

- stockpiling millions of gowns, gloves, masks, and ventilators

- adding vaccine and booster capacity



And more. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 28, 2021

Sometimes context and the full clip is important (or almost all the time) https://t.co/CkY8u2aJm3 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 28, 2021

My Administration has the back of every governor fighting COVID-19 in their state. Last week, I rolled out a federal plan to tackle Omicron by adding vaccination and booster capacity, hospital equipment, staff, and more.



We’re going to get through this by working together. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 28, 2021

They've also reached out to their allies in the media, who are happily trying to rework what Biden said.