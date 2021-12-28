Abbott Accuses Biden of Hoarding Crucial Wuhan Coronavirus Treatments

On Monday President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with dozens of governors to go over what they might need from the federal government as the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.

After the meeting and on his way to Delaware for the week, Biden claimed governors gave him praise and had no complaints.

"They didn’t tell me they’re worried but they thanked me for the cooperation they're getting. They said they’ve gotten all that they need. They just want to know what we think is gonna happen from here," Biden told reporters. "But there was no, there were no complaints, a lot of cooperation.”

But according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Biden is not only failing to provide adequate testing, but crucial treatments for the disease.

Biden vows full federal support to help states combat COVID. But he’s not.



Biden is hoarding the anti-body therapeutic drugs & denying states independent access to that medical treatment.



Now, he has stopped providing any of that medicine to Texas. https://t.co/e0D36ulIpJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 27, 2021

In September, Biden did the same to Florida.

"In a nationwide address on September 9th, President Biden announced that he would 'increase the average pace of shipment across the country of free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50 percent.' Despite this welcome statement, Florida has had our allocations of the treatment drastically cut from nearly 31,000 doses last week to less than 26,000 doses this week, despite the fact that Floridians continue to use this free lifesaving therapy to recover from COVID-19," the office of Governor Ron DeSantis released in a statement.

"We should be doing everything we can to get patients monoclonal antibody treatments, not cutting allocations of treatment like the Biden Administration has done,” Governor DeSantis added.

Meanwhile, Biden has officially broken his top campaign promise.