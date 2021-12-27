Democrats

Progressive Calls Out Horrors of San Francisco: 'What Do We Stand For?'

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A progressive woman who lives in San Francisco took to Twitter over the weekend and questioned Democrat leadership in the city. 

Pointing out the city has one party rule, San Francisco native Michelle Tandler noticed the massive shortfalls of politicians who claim to care about the downtrodden. She also noted the United Nations deemed conditions some of the worst in the world. 

"In January, United Nations Special Rapporteur Leilani Farha visited Oakland and San Francisco as part of a fact-finding mission about housing and expressed shock and horror at the living conditions of homeless residents in one of the wealthiest societies in the world," San Francisco Curbed reports. "Farha’s presentation made only a few direct references to the Bay Area, in the same breath as cities like Belgrade, Mumbai, Lisbon, Buenos Aires, Delhi, Mexico City, and Santiago, where she visited 'overcrowded shacks,' 'damp abandoned buildings,' 'unrecognized settlements,' 'half-demolished homes,' and even entire neighborhoods where residents live in 'complete darkness during the daytime.'"

"The report recounted experiences in various impoverished communities around the world, including violent mass evictions, garbage piles, and teeming rodent populations," the article continues. 

Tandler's entire thread is worth a read. 

Most Popular