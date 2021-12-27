Progressive Calls Out Horrors of San Francisco: 'What Do We Stand For?'

A progressive woman who lives in San Francisco took to Twitter over the weekend and questioned Democrat leadership in the city.

Pointing out the city has one party rule, San Francisco native Michelle Tandler noticed the massive shortfalls of politicians who claim to care about the downtrodden. She also noted the United Nations deemed conditions some of the worst in the world.

"In January, United Nations Special Rapporteur Leilani Farha visited Oakland and San Francisco as part of a fact-finding mission about housing and expressed shock and horror at the living conditions of homeless residents in one of the wealthiest societies in the world," San Francisco Curbed reports. "Farha’s presentation made only a few direct references to the Bay Area, in the same breath as cities like Belgrade, Mumbai, Lisbon, Buenos Aires, Delhi, Mexico City, and Santiago, where she visited 'overcrowded shacks,' 'damp abandoned buildings,' 'unrecognized settlements,' 'half-demolished homes,' and even entire neighborhoods where residents live in 'complete darkness during the daytime.'"

"The report recounted experiences in various impoverished communities around the world, including violent mass evictions, garbage piles, and teeming rodent populations," the article continues.

Tandler's entire thread is worth a read.

What do progressives stand for, exactly?



I thought it was about making things more fair.



About standing up for the little guy.



About human rights, equality (equity?), compassion.



San Francisco (to me) looks like the least compassionate city on the planet. — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I've been a registered democrat for 18 years.



I grew up in a Progressive family and went to a Progressive school, and have mostly Progressive friends.



Yet what I see in SF - if this what Progressive stands for - I want the opposite. — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Yesterday I went for a drive in the rain.



This is what is happening in San Francisco right now.



I am sorry to force readers of this thread to bear witness to this, but I think it's important to acknowledge what we are all ignoring. pic.twitter.com/Fv0vnRGMCU — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I just finished the book San Fransicko.



If you care about San Francisco - if you care about cities - if you care about America, give it a read. https://t.co/baUt74l0yE — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

You have to wonder, with the funds we have as a city, state & nation - is this situation... on purpose?



We saw what SF was capable of when pandemic hit. We had testing sites up in days. Hotels converted into shelter. Funds flowing.



Yet here we are...



Is this nefarious? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

So here are my questions to Progressives --

+ What do you stand for?

+ What do you believe?

+ What are your strengths as a political group?

+ Weaknesses? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

+ What are the biggest "wins" of progressives in SF?

+ What are progressives most proud of here?

+ Who are the strongest public servants of the progressive party?

+ Why do you think we should continue on this path? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Thought experiment -- what would San Francisco look like if Republicans were in charge?



If moderates ran things?



If we had two party rule instead of one? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We probably have more "Black Lives Matter" signs up than any city in the nation.



40% of our homeless people are Black.



Do their lives matter...?



Or is this just about virtue signaling and moral grandstanding? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

The #1 "advocate" for the homeless, Jennifer Friedenbach - called in to say "Vote no on black lives don't matter!"



She is the head of @TheCoalitionSF -- and has for decades fought against shelters - saying they warehouse people. She is for "housing first".



Well - here we are. — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I'd also like to know why the loudest voices right now against changing our approach are all white progressive women.



We have Kate Chatfield from the DA's office, Jennifer Friedenbach from COH, Hilary Ronen of D8.



All yelling about defunding the police.



What is this about? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

Many people in SF came here to "change the world".



They start companies, fight for causes they believe in, recycle & compost, invest in "green" products.



This is all wonderful, but what about the humanitarian crisis in our backyard? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

One of my friends recently woke up to find a homeless person sleeping on the front step of her multi-million dollar home. I asked her what she did.



"We closed the blinds."



I think this is such a metaphor for what's going on here.



San Francisco is turning its head. — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I am just so confused.



If Progressives believe in big government then why aren't they doing the bare minimum - the minimum that even F.A. Hayek spoke of in "The Road to Serfdom" in 1944?



He is a famous Libertarian, and believed in providing food, shelter & clothing pic.twitter.com/5F79fbeHh0 — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I get messages almost daily from ppl who say they are afraid to speak up for fear of professional ramifications.



Some say they are even afraid to like my tweets.



I'm afraid to ask questions about the vaccine on Twitter...



What kind of "freedom" do we stand for out here? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We're more worked up over gerrymandering than we are about people dying in our streets.



My friends in SF read article after article about Trump - and don't even know who their supervisor is.



Since when did local politics become so "pedestrian" so as to not warrant attention? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I've been tweeting about SF for about two years now.



For a long time people kept asking me what my "goal" was. That question died down a while ago. Perhaps it's become clear?



In case it isn't - my goal is to inspire civic engagement & interest in local politics. — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

We have some of the most educated people in the world living here.



We have some of the wealthiest most productive companies in human history.



We have beautiful homes, views, nature, weather...



This should be a beacon of liberalism. This should be a city on a hill... — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I have a hunch it has something to do with political tribalism...



Mark Twain wrote, "To lodge all power in one party and keep it there is to insure bad government and the sure and gradual deterioration of the public morals.”



Is this what's happening here...? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

What does it look like to be "radically moderate"?



What does it mean to put political tribalism aside & work together?



Is it possible?



What does it look like to study the other side? To challenge your beliefs? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

This week I'm doing a lot of thinking, writing & reading.



My friends are posting on Instagram from their luxury hotels in Mexico & ski resorts. I put them all on mute.



Something called to me this week to hunker down.



I've been driving in the rain and thinking... — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021

I *think* it's something about moderate values or moderation.



Perhaps it's about balance, or a "middle path".



Civil society? Civic duty? Civilization?



Free thinking? Contrarian thought? Discourse? — Michelle Tandler ?? (@michelletandler) December 26, 2021