Those $450,000 Checks for Illegal Immigrants May Not Be Happening After All

Despite an endorsement from President Joe Biden to move ahead with taxpayer funded payments for illegal immigrants separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration, the Department of Justice reportedly walked away from negotiations on Thursday.

“… capital to help the young children deliberately abused by our government. The Biden administration will now be in court not just defending the United States but also the individual federal officials responsible for family separation.” — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) December 16, 2021

NBC News previously reported that the administration had been in talks to offer separated migrant parents and children hundreds of thousands per person. The lawyers for these migrants represented them in a number of cases that have claimed the families experienced harm when they were forcibly separated. In a statement, the Department of Justice said, “While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy.”

The ACLU, which has been working to obtain checks up to $450,000 per family member, is furious. The White House hasn't commented on the development.

Candidate Biden promised to help these children and families. But today, President Biden is shamefully playing politics with their lives and futures.



We will never forget who takes action to help these families — and who turns their backs on them. — ACLU (@ACLU) December 16, 2021

In November, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed the payments were being considered.