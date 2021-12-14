Marco Rubio Explains Why New York Is Run by a Bunch of Psychos

Over the past two weeks New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, announced new vaccine and masking mandates as they panic over the latest Wuhan coronavirus variant.

DeBlasio announced a vaccine mandate for all private sector workers by December 27. Children ages 5-11 will also have to be vaccinated if they want to eat in restaurants or go to events.

With Omicron here and winter coming, NYC is implementing a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private sector employers and proof of vaccination for kids 5-11 at indoor dining and entertainment.



Wear a mask, get tested, get vaccinated and get your booster. We can't go back. pic.twitter.com/xoIgGyEt7P — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) December 6, 2021

Last week Hochul handed down a new mask mandate for businesses that do not have their own vaccine mandate. It went into affect Monday.

I share New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic, but the winter surge is here & we must take action.



Starting Monday through January 15, businesses will have the option to implement either a vaccine or mask requirement. 1/ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who is from Florida where virus cases are much lower than New York and without government restrictions, is calling their leadership psychotic.