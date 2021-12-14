New York

Marco Rubio Explains Why New York Is Run by a Bunch of Psychos

Katie Pavlich
|
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Over the past two weeks New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, announced new vaccine and masking mandates as they panic over the latest Wuhan coronavirus variant. 

DeBlasio announced a vaccine mandate for all private sector workers by December 27. Children ages 5-11 will also have to be vaccinated if they want to eat in restaurants or go to events. 

Last week Hochul handed down a new mask mandate for businesses that do not have their own vaccine mandate. It went into affect Monday. 

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who is from Florida where virus cases are much lower than New York and without government restrictions, is calling their leadership psychotic. 

Most Popular