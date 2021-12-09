Cruz Sounds the Alarm Over Biden's Radical U.S. Attorney Nominee

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is sounding the alarm over President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts.

During remarks on the Senate floor this week, Cruz warned Rachael Rollins has a pro-criminal background and will only exacerbate the current crime wave sweeping the country.

“I rise today to strongly oppose the confirmation of Rachel Rollins to be a U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts. Many Americans have probably never heard of Rachael Rollins, but they’re becoming very familiar with the kind of lawlessness and dangerous crime that radical left-wing district attorneys like her have generated under their watch," Cruz said. "We’ve seen looting and larceny, and violent crime rates rise in cities all over the country the past couple of years. Ms. Rollins is part of a web of left-wing district attorneys across the country who see it as their job not to prosecute crime, [but] rather, to protect criminals."

“Our communities don’t need prosecutors who endanger the very communities they’re supposed to serve by refusing to prosecute or detain criminals. They don’t need left-wing prosecutors who let violent criminals walk the streets. The damage that these so-called prosecutors can do has thankfully been somewhat limited by the fact that when they choose not to prosecute criminals, the federal government has the ability in many instances to step in and charge criminals federally," Cruz continued. "But Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are working to change that by elevating one of these radical leftists soft on crime district attorneys, Rachael Rollins, to be the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts, the chief federal prosecutor in the entire state of Massachusetts."

Crimes that Rachael Rollins—Biden nominee to be US Attorney in Massachusetts—doesn’t want to prosecute:



1. Trespass

2. Shoplifting

3. Larceny

4. Disorderly Conduct

5. Receiving Stolen Property

6. Driving with a Suspended License

7. B&E into a Vacant Property w/o Property Damage pic.twitter.com/4Jdv7wHbuU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the White House claims President Biden is focused on combatting violent crime. His nominations at the Department of Justice tell a different story.