Psaki Punts on Authenticity of Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 07, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

During the daily White House briefing Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to verify the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop. 

Last year, Psaki said the laptop was "Russian disinformation," which is provably false. 

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who is the author of the new book "Laptop From Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," has confirmed the laptop in question does in fact belong to the son of President Joe Biden. It reveals a long list of outrageous and corrupt behavior, ranging from hard drug use to helping the Chinese Communist Party dominate the global energy market. 

 

