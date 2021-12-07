Psaki Punts on Authenticity of Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’

During the daily White House briefing Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to verify the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop.

REPORTER: "I was hoping that you could confirm that the laptop [Hunter Biden's] is indeed authentic and not Russian disinformation, as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year."



Psaki says she doesn't have "the time nor the interest" in confirming that. pic.twitter.com/75DhD7w8xe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2021

Today WH released 'US Strategy on Countering Corruption' report. But Jen Psaki declined to give details on an arguable case study when I asked



Hunter Biden attorney said days after Xi-Biden summit that he divested from China firm controlled by state entities, but gave no details https://t.co/u2XH123q1L — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 6, 2021

Last year, Psaki said the laptop was "Russian disinformation," which is provably false.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who is the author of the new book "Laptop From Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," has confirmed the laptop in question does in fact belong to the son of President Joe Biden. It reveals a long list of outrageous and corrupt behavior, ranging from hard drug use to helping the Chinese Communist Party dominate the global energy market.