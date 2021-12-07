Joe Biden

Report: Biden Administration Prepares to Evacuate Americans from Ukraine

The Biden administration is reportedly getting ready to evacuate Americans from Ukraine should Russian President Vladimir Putin choose to invade the country. 

Putin has amassed more than 90,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's border. The Ukrainian government has indicated it is also preparing to defend against an invasion. 

President Joe Biden spoke with Putin on a video call Tuesday morning. Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previewed the conversation. 

"In terms of the focus of the meeting, as was announced when we announced it this weekend, it will, it is an opportunity for the President to underscore, of course, U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine, and reaffirm the United States support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Psaki said. "It's also an opportunity to discuss a range of topics in the U.S. and Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. But you can certainly expect that our concerns about the military activities on the border will be a prominent part of the discussion." 

