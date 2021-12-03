Biden Explains Who He Really Thinks Is President

Speaking during an event at the National Institutes of Health this week, President Joe Biden gave an update on how his administration plans to combat the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus.

Before his remarks, Biden joked about how Dr. Anthony Fauci is really the president.

Interestingly, Biden made the remarks from the agency where Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. For nearly two years, Fauci has lied to Congress about his role in the research, which juices up viruses to attach to human cells and to become more deadly.

In October, NIH corrected the record.

"The fifth and final progress report for Grant R01AI110964, awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is attached with redactions only for personally identifiable information," a letter written by NIH Principal Deputy Director Larence Tabak stated. "It includes data from a research project conducted during the 2018-2019 grant period using bat coronavirus genome sequences already existing in nature."

"The limited experiment described the final progress report provided by EcoHealth Alliance was testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of biding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model," the letter continues. "In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 W1V1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the W1V1 bat coronavirus."

Fauci remains adamant the research has no connection to the current pandemic.

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.



NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has battled Fauci a number of times on Capitol Hill, is calling for him to be imprisoned for perjury.