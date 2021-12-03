Joe Biden

Biden Explains Who He Really Thinks Is President

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 03, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Explains Who He Really Thinks Is President

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking during an event at the National Institutes of Health this week, President Joe Biden gave an update on how his administration plans to combat the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus. 

Before his remarks, Biden joked about how Dr. Anthony Fauci is really the president. 

Interestingly, Biden made the remarks from the agency where Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. For nearly two years, Fauci has lied to Congress about his role in the research, which juices up viruses to attach to human cells and to become more deadly. 

In October, NIH corrected the record

"The fifth and final progress report for Grant R01AI110964, awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is attached with redactions only for personally identifiable information," a letter written by NIH Principal Deputy Director Larence Tabak stated. "It includes data from a research project conducted during the 2018-2019 grant period using bat coronavirus genome sequences already existing in nature."

"The limited experiment described the final progress report provided by EcoHealth Alliance was testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of biding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model," the letter continues. "In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 W1V1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the W1V1 bat coronavirus."

Fauci remains adamant the research has no connection to the current pandemic. 

Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has battled Fauci a number of times on Capitol Hill, is calling for him to be imprisoned for perjury.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Manchin Puts Another Nail in Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Katie Pavlich
House Democrats Block GOP Effort to Codify Parents' Bill of Rights
Spencer Brown

'Embarrassing': Watch Psaki's Reaction on MSNBC to November's Horrible Jobs Report
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check the Left: Dismantling AOC's Predictable Smear of Justice Kavanaugh
Guy Benson
Alec Baldwin: I Don't Feel Guilty Over Fatal Shooting Because It's Not My Fault
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular