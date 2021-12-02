Biden Says He Wants to Keep Schools Open, But There May Be a Catch for Kids

Speaking at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden laid out his strategy to combat Wuhan coronavirus going into the winter.

During his remarks, Biden explained his administration wants to keep schools open and can do so as long as children are vaccinated.

"The President will announce new actions to get kids vaccinated and ensure that schools stay open. The President will announce new actions to get more kids ages 5 and older vaccinated and to keep our schools open. When the President came into office, more than half the schools in our country were closed," the White House released ahead of the speech. "The steps the President is announcing today will ensure that remains the case. As we face the Omicron variant, we now have an important new tool: vaccines for kids ages 5-11...Vaccinating our kids protects them, keeps schools open, and protects everyone around them."

But knowing the disease's impact on children, combined with a lack of longterm data on the vaccine, many parents are questioning whether their kids really need to be vaccinated.

If the Biden Regime cared about kids, we’d be talking about this. pic.twitter.com/EqutS8hCxr — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) December 2, 2021

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is applauding Biden's push.

.@JoeBiden ‘s COVID precautions announced today are intended to keep schools open and open safely for in-person learning for students and educators. Here's my statement https://t.co/zVBwlO8Sov pic.twitter.com/l0QY186r41 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) December 2, 2021

Given the teachers unions, specifically the American Federation of Teachers, was pushing around the CDC earlier this year and writing guidance on school reopenings, parents should brace themselves for demands that children take the jab if they want their schools open. As reminder from the New York Post: