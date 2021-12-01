Abortion

Democrat Senators are Threatening Supreme Court Justices Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 01, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat Senators are Threatening Supreme Court Justices Again

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ahead of the Supreme Court's landmark decision and oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday, which could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen is warning Justices there will be "a revolution" if they don't make the "correct" ruling. 

This isn't the first time Democrats have gone after Supreme Court Justices. In March 2020, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch "unleashed a whirlwind" and that they would "pay the price." 

Schumer made the statement as Kavanaugh and Gorsuch heard their first abortion case on the bench, which was about a law in Louisiana that requires abortion doctors to have admitting privileges to local hospitals. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Contaminated': Doctor Blasts Fauci's 'Elitist' Claim That Criticizing Him Is Somehow an Attack on Science
Guy Benson
Ron DeSantis Calls Out the Media for Focusing More on This Than Suspect In Parade Attack
Julio Rosas

WATCH: Kenosha Police Release Body Cam Footage from Traffic Stop Involving NBC News
Spencer Brown
The Salvation Army Realizes Going Woke Wasn't Such a Good Idea After All
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Administration's Strict New Travel Rules Could Include One 'Controversial' Measure the DOJ Needs to Clear
Leah Barkoukis
Malliotakis Demands DOJ Put an End to De Blasio's 'Unlawful Plans' For City
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular