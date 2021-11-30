Did You Catch What Biden Said About Our 'New Normal'?

During remarks about the new Xi variant of Wuhan coronavirus at the White House Monday, President Joe Biden was asked to define a "new normal" for the American people. Biden responded by saying the "new normal" is endless vaccination and booster shots.

"Mr. President, is this the new normal that Americans should expect: anticipating future potential variants?" a reporter asked.

"To answer your first question first, the answer is: I expect this not to be the new normal. I expect the new normal to be everyone ends up getting vaccinated and the booster shot so we reduce the number of people who aren't protected to such a low degree that we're not seeing the spread of these viruses," Biden said, ignoring CDC information that states vaccinated individuals also spread the disease. "It remains to be seen exactly what the elements of this particular strain are. But if they're as I hope, then it's not going to be fundamentally different than in the past."

Biden then said lockdowns are off the table, so long as people wear masks and get vaccinated.

"If people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there's no need for the lockdowns," he said.

Shortly after Biden's remarks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky announced adults six months out from their original vaccine doses should head for a booster.