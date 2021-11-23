Kyle Rittenhouse Details How His Former Lawyers Had Him Rot in Jail

Speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday night, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse revealed his original attorneys, Lin Wood and John Pierce, stranded him in jail while raising millions of dollars off of his cause.

"Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespected my wishes, put me on media interviews which I should never have done. Which he said, 'Oh, you're going to go talk to the Washington Post,' which was not a good idea. Along with John Pierce, they said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family," Rittenhouse said. "It was very long. I lost a lot of weight in there."

"Eighty-seven days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage of, being used for a cause by John Piece and Lin Wood," he continued, saying he didn't have running water and was unable to shower while incarcerated. "Trying to raise money for their own benefit, not to set me free."

Rittenhouse slams his former lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce for:



- leaving him in jail for 87 days

- separating him from his family

- using him as a cause

- disrespecting his wishes

- setting up irresponsible media interviews

Meanwhile, Rittenhouse's current counsel is working to secure bond funds raised by Wood and Pierce. According to the Chicago Tribune, Wood is claiming the money belongs to his group.