BREAKING: Biden is Temporarily Handing Over His Presidential Powers

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:50 AM
President Joe Biden will temporarily hand over his presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris today as he undergoes a colonoscopy. 

"This morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical. While he is there, the President will undergo a routine colonoscopy," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released in a statement Friday morning. "As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time."

"Later this afternoon, the White House will publicly release a written summary of the President’s physical," she continued.

In addition to the colonoscopy, Biden will also undergo a physical Friday. Despite Biden being in office for ten months, the White House physician has not briefed the press or answered questions about his overall health and physical condition.

As Psaki noted, President George W. Bush transferred power to Vice President Dick Cheney twice for the procedure. President Donald Trump reportedly did not do the same with Vice President Mike Pence during his term. 

