It Looks Like Biden's New FDA Nominee Is Already Tanked

After months of leaving the position open, President Joe Biden has finally nominated an FDA Commissioner.

"Dr. Robert Califf is one of the most experienced clinical trialists in the country, and has the experience and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation’s fight to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. As the FDA considers many consequential decisions around vaccine approvals and more, it is mission critical that we have a steady, independent hand to guide the FDA," Biden released in a statement Friday morning. "I am confident Dr. Califf will ensure that the FDA continues its science and data drive decision-making. Dr. Califf had strong bipartisan support in the Senate in 2016, and I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Dr. Califf so he can continue the important work being done at this critical moment."

Over the past nine months, Dr. Janet Woodcock served as acting commissioner for the agency.

But just moments after Biden made the official announcement, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin released his opposition and plans to vote no on Califf's nomination.

"Dr. Califf's nomination makes no sense as the opioid epidemic continues to wreak hove on families across this country with no end in sight. 2020 was the deadliest year on record for drug related overdose deaths with 1,386 West Virginians and nearly 95,000 Americans dying from a drug related overdose. I have made it abundantly clear that correcting the culture at the FDA is critical to changing the tide of the opioid epidemic. Instead, Dr. Califf's nomination and his significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry take us backward not forward," Manchin released in a statement. "His nomination is an insult to the many families and individuals who have had their lives changed forever as a result of addiction. I could not support Dr. Califf's nomination in 2016 and I cannot support it now."

"I urge the Administration to nominate an FDA Commissioner that understands the gravity of the prescription drug epidemic and the role the FDA in fighting back against the greed of the pharmaceutical industry. Championing the needs of our nation's public health must be their number one priority," he continued.