James Carville Goes Off on 'Stupid Wokeness' After Virginia Trouncing

After the "bloodbath" in Virginia and uncomfortably close call in New Jersey this week, longtime Democrat operative James Carville is calling on Democrats to ditch the far left if they plan on winning elections in 2022.

"What went wrong was this stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off schools, I mean that, people see that. It's really having a suppressive effect across the country," Carville said. "Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something."

“They’re expressing language people just don’t use and there’s a backlash and a frustration at that. Suburbanites in northern Virginia, suburbanites in northern New Jersey, you know, pulled away a little bit. Youngkin never ran any ads against Biden. I think what he did is just let the Democrats pull a pin and watch the grenade go off,” he continued. "These faculty lounge people that sit around, mulling about I don't know what, they're not working."

??“There’s backlash and a frustration.” Democratic strategist James Carville blames “stupid wokeness” for Democrat election losses. He says “these people need to go to a woke detox center”. Democrats, he’s talking about you. pic.twitter.com/rqzsTFw0tM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

But Democrats in Washington aren't taking his advice and plan to keep pushing their socialist agenda.

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately told Democrats she aims to finalize the text of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic agenda on Tuesday, lining it up for a vote later this week," Fortune reports. "Pelosi is pressing ahead despite some House moderates echoing Senator Joe Manchin’s complaint about not knowing the full cost and economic impact of the tax and spending bill."