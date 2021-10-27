Garland Grilled Over Why an FBI Agent Fired For Lying is Getting Millions of Dollars

Two weeks ago the Department of Justice reinstated full retirement benefits for fired Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. They also expunged his record, which shows McCabe was fired for lying under oath to federal investigators.

"The Justice Department has agreed to restore full law enforcement benefits and provide some attorney fees for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by the Trump administration only hours before his retirement three years ago," NPR reports. "The settlement will resolve a civil lawsuit filed by McCabe, who argued that his ouster was the result of a 'years-long public vendetta' driven by the former president. The Justice Department demoted and then dismissed him on the eve of his 50th birthday in March 2018, when his FBI annuity would have vested".

McCabe also played a significant role in the FBI's targeting and illegal spying against the 2016 Trump campaign.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland was grilled over why the benefits were reinstated.

Sen. @ChuckGrassley asks about settlement with former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe: "Do you agree with the taxpayer picking up a multi-million dollar bill for someone that lied under oath to government officials?" pic.twitter.com/VXSR5vyx5K — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2021

McCabe was fired by former Attorney General Jeff Session after a recommendation to do so from the DOJ Inspector General.

From a 2018 DOJ Inspector General report, which details McCabe's behavior: