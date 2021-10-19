The Left Offers a New Solution to the Supply Chain Crisis: Get Over It

In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, writer Micheline Maynard is shaming Americans for daring to notice, not to mention complain, about the supply chain shortage.

"Don’t rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes," the piece is titled.

"American consumers might have been spoiled, but generations of them have also dealt with shortages of some kind — gasoline in the 1970s, food rationing in the 1940s, housing in the 1920s when cities such as Detroit were booming. Now it’s our turn to make adjustments," Maynard writes. "Across the country, Americans’ expectations of speedy service and easy access to consumer products have been crushed like a Styrofoam container in a trash compactor. Time for some new, more realistic expectations."

Pay no attention to the school lunch shortages and empty grocery stores.

A grocery store owner in Chicago says she has "never seen anything like this," with bare shelves, false stocking, and higher prices. pic.twitter.com/c7ad0iDWVx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2021

No mention of the fact that business owners and experts have been warning about this crunch for months and the Biden Administration did nothing to mitigate the current disaster. In fact, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ran away from it and took two months off for paternity leave without appointing someone to temporarily take his place. While the crisis worsened, Buttigieg did take time to participate in a documentary and a People magazine interview about his personal life.

Amazon's "Mayor Pete," due out Nov. 12, promises an intimate look at Buttigieg's marriage to husband Chasten and the grueling 2020 campaign. https://t.co/L9EuhNgVKE — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 18, 2021

Conservatives are pushing back on the narrative and noting how comfortable Democrats seem to be with managing decline.

The Democrats new uplifting message: “Try To Lower Expectations!” #EmptyShelvesJoe https://t.co/D5MSuYjSqf — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 19, 2021

Wild how quickly we went from "Make America Great Again" to "America: Lower Your Expectations" https://t.co/MeRrsOyJm2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 19, 2021

Good news: it’s the 1980s again. Bad news: it’s Soviet Russia’s version of the 1980s, complete with Pravda https://t.co/4BRIlpibiS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 19, 2021