White House

The Left Offers a New Solution to the Supply Chain Crisis: Get Over It

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Left Offers a New Solution to the Supply Chain Crisis: Get Over It

Source: (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, writer Micheline Maynard is shaming Americans for daring to notice, not to mention complain, about the supply chain shortage. 

"Don’t rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes," the piece is titled. 

"American consumers might have been spoiled, but generations of them have also dealt with shortages of some kind — gasoline in the 1970s, food rationing in the 1940s, housing in the 1920s when cities such as Detroit were booming. Now it’s our turn to make adjustments," Maynard writes. "Across the country, Americans’ expectations of speedy service and easy access to consumer products have been crushed like a Styrofoam container in a trash compactor. Time for some new, more realistic expectations."

Pay no attention to the school lunch shortages and empty grocery stores. 

No mention of the fact that business owners and experts have been warning about this crunch for months and the Biden Administration did nothing to mitigate the current disaster. In fact, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ran away from it and took two months off for paternity leave without appointing someone to temporarily take his place. While the crisis worsened, Buttigieg did take time to participate in a documentary and a People magazine interview about his personal life. 

Conservatives are pushing back on the narrative and noting how comfortable Democrats seem to be with managing decline. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Set to Finally Answer Questions...But There's a Catch
Katie Pavlich
NY Officials Vote to Scrap City Hall's Thomas Jefferson Statue
Spencer Brown
Watch: Customs and Border Protection Nominee Repeatedly Dodges Calling Border Situation a 'Crisis'
Julio Rosas
Southwest Changes Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff Seeking Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
Leah Barkoukis
Washington State Trooper Quits Over Vaccine Mandate and Shares a Viral Message for Gov. Jay Inslee
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Former CDC Director Gives Alarming Statistic on Fully Vaccinated COVID Deaths
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular