With Supply Chain Crisis Raging, Biden Has Nothing on His Public Schedule Today

There are more than 250,000 shipping containers floating off the coast of California. Americans everywhere are experiencing shortages and inflation is through the roof with no signs of slowing down.

"Uncomfortably high inflation will grip the U.S. economy well into 2022, as constrained supply chains keep upward pressure on prices and, increasingly, curb output, according to economists surveyed this month by The Wall Street Journal. The economists' inflation projections are up dramatically from July, while short-term growth outlooks are lower," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Concerns about limited supply are the main cloud over the outlook. Around half of respondents cited supply-chain bottlenecks as the biggest threat to growth in the next 12 to 18 months, while nearly one-fifth pointed to labor shortages. They also expect supply-chain woes to weigh on the economy through much of next year. Some 45% estimate that it will take until the second half of 2022 for bottlenecks to have mostly receded, compared with two-fifths expecting major improvement before then."

A grocery store owner in Chicago says she has "never seen anything like this," with bare shelves, false stocking, and higher prices. pic.twitter.com/c7ad0iDWVx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2021

Today, Biden has no public events scheduled and no plans to answer questions. By the end of the week, 100 days will have gone by since his last press conference in July.

"No events on the president’s public schedule so far that are open to the pool. In-town pool call time is at noon," the White House pool reports.

Over the weekend, Biden paid a visit to Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., and violated the city's mask mandate.