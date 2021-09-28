Will General Milley Be Remembered as One of 'The Men Who Broke the Military?'

During testimony in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday afternoon, Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was grilled by U.S. Senators for spending excessive hours in interviews for books slamming the Trump administration.

Milley tells @HawleyMO he does background & off record interviews to ensure authors have "correct information"



BIG TAKEAWAY: Milley admitted everything in the Woodward/Costa book 'Peril' is accurate



Bc he was apparently presented with the facts & didn't refute what was printed pic.twitter.com/wIkLgMNASg — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 28, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley to Gen. Milley: "It seems to me that you put a high priority on making sure that you are favorably portrayed by the DC press corps, you spent a lot of time doing that..." — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 28, 2021

During an exchange with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, the Tennessee lawmaker berated Milley for his political behavior and said he'll be remembered as one of the "men who broke the military."

"This is causing just a lot of anger from people who have trusted the military. They have felt like the military was one of the most trustworthy institutions. But in order to get a name in a book, in order to not be drawn into a political fight, what you have managed to do is to politicize the U.S. military, to downgrade our reputation with our allies," Blackburn said.

.@MarshaBlackburn: "Maybe we're going to remember you three as the three that broke the military." pic.twitter.com/RCLjvJvtrU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

Republican Senator Josh Hawley called on Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to resign.