Will General Milley Be Remembered as One of 'The Men Who Broke the Military?'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

During testimony in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday afternoon, Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was grilled by U.S. Senators for spending excessive hours in interviews for books slamming the Trump administration. 

During an exchange with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, the Tennessee lawmaker berated Milley for his political behavior and said he'll be remembered as one of the "men who broke the military." 

"This is causing just a lot of anger from people who have trusted the military. They have felt like the military was one of the most trustworthy institutions. But in order to get a name in a book, in order to not be drawn into a political fight, what you have managed to do is to politicize the U.S. military, to downgrade our reputation with our allies," Blackburn said. 

Republican Senator Josh Hawley called on Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to resign. 

