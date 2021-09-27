Vaccinated State Department Spokesperson Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price announced Monday afternoon he tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms. Price is fully vaccinated for the disease and this is a breakthrough case.

After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days. I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 27, 2021

Price's announcement comes on the same day President Joe Biden took his first booster shot at the White House and reiterated his administration's plans to get more people vaccinated. The White House has refused to release data on break through infections.

"The booster line is if you're fully vaccinated. The bottom line is that if you're fully vaccinated and you're highly protected now from severe illness, even if you get COVID-19. You're safe, and we're going to do everything we can to keep it that way with the boosters," Biden said. "But let me be clear: Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated."

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That's why I'm moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," he continued. "On Wednesday, I'll be traveling to Chicago to talk about why it's so important that more businesses are instituting their own vaccine requirements."