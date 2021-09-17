Border Security

The FAA Approves Media Drone Flights After Being Embarrassed by Texas DPS

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Yesterday the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] invoked a Temporary Flight Restriction [TFR] after Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin aired footage showing 10,000 illegal immigrants camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The FAA claimed the TFR was invoked for a “security” reason. 

After being grounded for over 12-hours, the Texas Department of Safety offered to take Melugin and his crew up to continue their coverage of Biden’s catastrophic border crisis. 

Shortly after the trip, the FAA reopened the airspace. 

While 10,000 illegal immigrants wait under a bridge to enter the U.S., 10,000 more are on the way. Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed. President Biden is at the beach for the weekend. The Mayor of Del Rio has been ignored as Biden allows thousands of illegal immigrants to overwhelm his town. 

