The FAA Approves Media Drone Flights After Being Embarrassed by Texas DPS

Yesterday the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] invoked a Temporary Flight Restriction [TFR] after Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin aired footage showing 10,000 illegal immigrants camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The FAA claimed the TFR was invoked for a “security” reason.

.@FoxNews has been covering the border nonstop for almost 7 months now, we use the drone constantly, and it has never been an issue. We have reached out to the FAA to ask for clarification on why this TFR was implemented. We haven’t heard back yet. Will update if/when we do. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

After being grounded for over 12-hours, the Texas Department of Safety offered to take Melugin and his crew up to continue their coverage of Biden’s catastrophic border crisis.

.@BillFOXLA Melugin: "This is a wild situation. We reported earlier that the FAA grounded our Fox News drones...Well, the troopers with Texas DPS are kind enough to let us go up in their helicopter...Look at the mass of people...It looks like there's a water park down there." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Shortly after the trip, the FAA reopened the airspace.

BREAKING: FAA has cleared @FoxNews to fly our drones to fly in the restricted airspace around the international bridge in Del Rio. https://t.co/zegGdXrr3M — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

While 10,000 illegal immigrants wait under a bridge to enter the U.S., 10,000 more are on the way. Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed. President Biden is at the beach for the weekend. The Mayor of Del Rio has been ignored as Biden allows thousands of illegal immigrants to overwhelm his town.