Afghanistan

Biden Touts Catastrophic Exit From Afghanistan as an 'Extraordinary Success'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Touts Catastrophic Exit From Afghanistan as an 'Extraordinary Success'

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Speaking two hours after scheduled time from the East Room of the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the catastrophic exit from Afghanistan, where 13 U.S. service members were killed and hundreds of Americans were left stranded, as an "extraordinary success."

"My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is over," Biden said. 

The war officially ended on Monday and was announced by the Pentagon. At the time Biden released a statement, which was emailed to the press, and waited 24 hours to address the nation.  

Biden also placed blame for Americans left behind in the country not on a hasty, chaotic exit as the Taliban took over, but on the Americans clamoring to get out in recent weeks. He explained how Americans still in the country will have to rely on the United Nations and the Taliban to get out. 

Further, Biden claimed there was no way to prevent the chaos that played out over the past two weeks. 

"There is no evacuation from the end of a war that you can run without the kind of complexities, challenges and threats we faced. None," Biden said, falsely blaming former President Donald Trump for the plan. 

In July, Biden said it was "unlikely" the Taliban would take over the country. 

"The likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely," Biden said during a press conference on July 8.

On preventing future terrorist attacks on the United States, Biden said those who engage will be "hunted down." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mother of Marine Killed in Kabul Attack Has a Message for Biden Voters
Matt Vespa
Public School Teacher: 'I Have 180 Days to Turn [Students] Into Revolutionaries'
Leah Barkoukis
Rep. Dan Crenshaw: ‘We’re in a Worse Position Now Than We Were on Sept. 10, 2001’
Madeline Leesman
Biden Official: Look, Abandoning Americans and Afghan Allies is Actually in 'Their Best Interest'
Guy Benson
Biden Administration Was Dragged For These Insane Remarks About the Taliban
Matt Vespa

After the Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal, a New Biden Approval Poll Is Out
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular