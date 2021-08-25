White House

Biden Gets Asked About Leaving Americans in Afghanistan and...Laughs

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the incident during the daily briefing.

During a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House Wednesday about cyber security, President Joe Biden was asked about Americans stranded in Afghanistan past the August 31 exit deadline and whether they will be left behind when the U.S. military departs the country. 

During remarks at the White House Tuesday, Biden turned his back and walked away as reporters asked questions about the fate of Americans stranded in the country. 

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Tony Blinken confirmed Wednesday afternoon 4500 Americans have been evacuated from the country and approximately 1000 remain. He did not address how the State Department plans to find the Americans whose passports were confiscated and destroyed at Taliban checkpoints outside of the airport. 

Most Popular