Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona encouraged local communities to set up Wuhan coronavirus vaccine clinics in schools across the country.

"We're doubling down to get more students vaccinated as they return to school. We know vaccines are working and they're the safest and most effective way to fight back COVID-19, to prevent outbreaks and to ensure a safe school year. I am echoing the president's call to action to host pop-up vaccine clinics in every school across the country," Cardona said. "Next week the administration is holding back to school week of action to mobilize school districts, students, teacher, organizations, to get more young people vaccinated. Working with parent leaders and influencers to have conversations with students and families about the importance of getting vaccinated and why it's our strongest tool to combat the virus to get students back in the classrooms, on sports fields, in school plays and among their peers this fall."

"I'm additionally excited to lift up some additional efforts we are engaged in with partners around the country including incorporating COVID vaccinations into sports physicals for student athletes this summer and fall," he continued.

While he didn't say vaccinations for students will or should be mandatory, during his announcement Cardona said nothing about parental consent before students receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten isn't guaranteeing unionized teachers will show up to work this fall.