White House Defends Squad Member's Use of Private Security While Defunding the Police

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush after she boasted about paying for private security while defunding the police.

"I think we shouldn't lose the forest through the trees here which is a member of Congress, an elected official, is concerned that her life is threatened and that's disturbing," Psaki said. "I'm not going to comment of course on their security arrangements, I don't have anymore details on that."

During her defense of Bush, Psaki claimed President Joe Biden and Democrats broadly do not want to defund the police. She also attempted, again, to pin the defund the police movement on Republicans.

"I will say that the president has been crystal clear that he opposes defunding the police. He has said that throughout his campaign for office," she continued.

Bush, who is a member of the communist squad, made the comments during an interview with CBS Thursday morning.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said he agreed with reallocating police funding to social programs.