According to the Left's Own Rules, Vaccine Mandates and Shaming Are Pretty Racist

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced vaccine mandates for residents who want to dine indoors, go to the gym or attend concerts. Workers at restaurants, gyms and event venues are also required to get the shot if they want to keep their jobs. He's doing so after berating unvaccinated New Yorkers, most of whom are minorities.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is mandating vaccines for workers and customers.



The mandate applies to:



- Indoor dining

- Indoor fitness

- Indoor entertainment & performances



"If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/LppDpHboyz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2021

Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym. https://t.co/oyw8kgRDKS — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 3, 2021

The purpose here is discrimination, not health. They want to exclude people from society that they label as inferior. If the vax works, this is unecessary. If the vax doesn't work, this is pointless. The policy is segregation, plain and simple.https://t.co/NblQaUsgOO — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) August 3, 2021

President Joe Biden said late last week that the federal government was "looking into" the ability to mandate Wuhan coronavirus vaccinations.

Two-thirds of blacks and 60 percent of Hispanics in America have chosen to forgo the vaccine thus far, and Biden now says a majority of U.S. minorities are stupid while his allies move to ban them from the economy via backdoor racial vaxx re-segregation. https://t.co/dNYvfaVQRC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 27, 2021

There was a time not so long ago that Democrats opposed these types of mandates. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi categorized the issue as a "matter of privacy."

FLASHBACK: Last year, Nancy Pelosi said the federal government "cannot require someone to be vaccinated," saying "it's a matter of privacy." pic.twitter.com/J4dozJ51Fb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 30, 2021