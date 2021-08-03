White House

Team DeSantis Scores a Victory Against Jen Psaki

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 03, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

During the daily White House briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki went after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and falsely accused him of downplaying the need for Wuhan coronavirus vaccinations. 

Team DeSantis wasted no time firing back against the accusations and reiterated the governor's long time support for Operation Warp Speed to develop the vaccine. 

"By dismissively ignoring Governor DeSantis' efforts to protect vulnerable Floridians, Psaki is the one playing politics with the pandemic," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw released in a statement to Fox News. "The White House should be more concerned about the flip-flopping of the CDC, which is inadvertently promoting vaccine hesitancy with their confusing, contradictory public communications. Stating that vaccinated people should wear masks and socially distance is implying that the vaccines do not change anything, which is the wrong message for our federal government to be promoting."

"The truth wins when you fight for it," she continued on Twitter. 

When the vaccine became available earlier this year, DeSantis prioritized Florida's most vulnerable and senior population. The Left criticized him for doing so.

