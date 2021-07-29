Is the CDC's Latest Mask Guidance Based on Junk Science?

Earlier this week Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky announced new federal guidelines for managing the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

Reversing recent guidance from May, Walensky said vaccinated individuals in areas of what the agency considers 'high spread" of the Delta variant should where masks indoors. She also announced children should be masked in schools.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky: "This 'new science' is worrisome, and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations." pic.twitter.com/8Uuy5zIQzv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2021

But some digging and and an admission from Dr. Anthony Fauci indicate the latest mask guidance for vaccinated individuals is based on junk science.

Here’s the truth America:



The “game changer” data the CDC used for the mask mandate is from a single study from India.



The study was rejected in peer review.



But CDC used it anyway. pic.twitter.com/uqirPTCZUE — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 28, 2021

Even worse, the study followed healthcare workers vaccinated with a vaccine not allowed in the US. pic.twitter.com/lflItnHFz6 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 28, 2021

Does the Administration have any more data to show us?



No, according to the latest from STAT pic.twitter.com/JZAPa2M9Qg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 28, 2021

UPDATE: I took the time to read the India study. It's based on 100 (??) healthcare workers in India using a vaccine not approved in the U.S.



EVEN WORSE, the study doesn't even say what they claimed. It compares viral loads between variants, not against unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/zOTW9M4wi2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 28, 2021

No biggie, just the CDC and NIH admitting they have no evidence of the recommendation they're making regarding masking the vaccinated pic.twitter.com/3qAqzfiVYv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 29, 2021

Further, the Delta variant is already tapering off.

JPMORGAN: UK COVID cases “have more than halved in ten days. What explains this dramatic reversal? .. We are not the only people struggling to explain.. it is hard to argue against the idea that the current Delta wave .. is turning out to be much, much milder than we anticipated” pic.twitter.com/CocX4FWcpw — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 28, 2021

SCOTT GOTTLIEB: “I think we’re further into this Delta wave than we’re picking up … I think, you know, in another 2 or 3 weeks we’ll be through this. This new [masking] guidance will have a negligible impact on it.” pic.twitter.com/8IOFuFuUAP — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 28, 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a vaccine mandate and mandatory testing for federal workers on Thursday.