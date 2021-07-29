covid-19

Is the CDC's Latest Mask Guidance Based on Junk Science?

Source: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Earlier this week Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky announced new federal guidelines for managing the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. 

Reversing recent guidance from May, Walensky said vaccinated individuals in areas of what the agency considers 'high spread" of the Delta variant should where masks indoors. She also announced children should be masked in schools. 

But some digging and and an admission from Dr. Anthony Fauci indicate the latest mask guidance for vaccinated individuals is based on junk science. 

Further, the Delta variant is already tapering off. 

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a vaccine mandate and mandatory testing for federal workers on Thursday.

