Biden's New Vaccine Strategy is to...Insult People?

The White House and Centers for Disease Control is desperately trying to get more Americans vaccinated. At the same time, they're undermining vaccine efficacy by issuing new guidance for vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors.

DOOCY: "If vaccines work -- then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?"@PressSec: "Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination -- that is a way to make sure they are protected, their loved ones are protected..." pic.twitter.com/Io6uQoivWH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

The White House Press Corps is pressuring the administration to implement a vaccine mandate for all federal government workers after Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday that VA workers are required to get the jab if they want to keep their jobs.

Shortly after the CDC announced new masking guidelines Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked, again, about whether he will require mandatory vaccinations for federal government workers. He responded by essentially calling those who are unvaccinated, including individuals with natural immunity and those who are avoiding the vaccine for personal health reasons, stupid.

REPORTER: "Will you require all federal employees to get vaccinated?"



BIDEN: "That's under consideration right now, but if you're not vaccinated you're not nearly as smart as I thought you were." pic.twitter.com/gfw7y8i3wq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2021

During Operation Warp Speed under President Trump, then candidate Biden publicly undermined the safety of the vaccine.