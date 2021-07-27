China

Biden's New Vaccine Strategy is to...Insult People?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's New Vaccine Strategy is to...Insult People?

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House and Centers for Disease Control is desperately trying to get more Americans vaccinated. At the same time, they're undermining vaccine efficacy by issuing new guidance for vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors. 

The White House Press Corps is pressuring the administration to implement a vaccine mandate for all federal government workers after Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday that VA workers are required to get the jab if they want to keep their jobs.

Shortly after the CDC announced new masking guidelines Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked, again, about whether he will require mandatory vaccinations for federal government workers. He responded by essentially calling those who are unvaccinated, including individuals with natural immunity and those who are avoiding the vaccine for personal health reasons, stupid. 

During Operation Warp Speed under President Trump, then candidate Biden publicly undermined the safety of the vaccine. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Stop the Fearmongering: Johns Hopkins Doctor Shreds Latest COVID Madness Peddled by CDC and Fauci
Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Odd About Vox's Headline About Crime and Murder?
Matt Vespa
Adam Kinzinger Uses Semantic Gymnastics to Downplay Nationwide 2020 Riots
Julio Rosas
Watch How DHS Sec. Mayorkas Reacts When Asked If Biden's Border Policies Are Working
Julio Rosas

LATEST: CDC Releases New Mask Guidance
Katie Pavlich
Poll: Gavin Newsom Recall is Gaining Traction
Carson Swick
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular