Burgess Owens Calls Out Stacey Abrams on Rewriting Her Opposition to Voter ID

Democrats are scrambling to rewrite their anti-voter identification stance as states across the country implement new voter integrity measures that are popular with the American public.

After previously stating a new voter identification law in Georgia was "Jim Crow 2.0," failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is changing her tune and Republican Congressman Burgess Owens is holding her accountable for it.

We're supposed to believe that Democrats NEVER opposed Voter ID? Never called it Jim Crow 2.0? This is true "misinformation" that the Left seems so concerned about. pic.twitter.com/n8fveQi0lR — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 22, 2021

Democrat Congressman Jim Clyburn has attempted to do the same, but he isn't getting away with it.

And Democrats like Jim Clyburn have been lying about voter ID for years by comparing it to Jim Crow and saying it's voter suppression.



But around 80% of Americans support proving you are who you say you are in order to vote.



Democrats are on the losing side of this argument. https://t.co/ReCBJfO8YG — South Carolina Republican Party (@SCGOP) July 21, 2021

Even the Washington Post is giving the Congressman four pinnochios for the claim.