Burgess Owens Calls Out Stacey Abrams on Rewriting Her Opposition to Voter ID

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: (Pool video image via AP)

Democrats are scrambling to rewrite their anti-voter identification stance as states across the country implement new voter integrity measures that are popular with the American public. 

After previously stating a new voter identification law in Georgia was "Jim Crow 2.0," failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is changing her tune and Republican Congressman Burgess Owens is holding her accountable for it. 

Democrat Congressman Jim Clyburn has attempted to do the same, but he isn't getting away with it. 

Even the Washington Post is giving the Congressman four pinnochios for the claim.

Clyburn is trying to have his cake and eat it, too. He routinely decries “voter ID” laws, but at the same time he insisted on Fox News that he has never opposed such laws — and that every Democrat has supported them. In reality, he appears to be against many types of voter ID laws — ones that require photos, or a fee for a photo or which favor one voting group over another.

In other words, he’s playing word games. He supposedly is for voter identification but against most of the voter ID laws being adopted by states. Perhaps his contradictory response may be related to the broad support photo ID requirements have in public polling. He appears to want people to think he agrees with the majority even when he is fighting against such laws.

