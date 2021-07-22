Nancy Pelosi

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 2:00 PM
Jim Banks Brings the Receipts on Liz Cheney's Pelosi Flip Flopping

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Yesterday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member from the January 6 commission. 

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who Pelosi is allowing to stay on the Committee, agreed with the move and blasted her own party.

But it wasn't long ago that Cheney disagreed with Pelosi when Democrats voted to strip Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. Chairman Banks is reminding her.

"Representative Greene has espoused opinions that have no place in our pubic discourse. It is our responsibility as Republicans to address these issues inside our own conference," Cheney said in February when she served as Republican Conference Chair. "Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat majority have no business determining which Republicans sit on committees. This vote today sets a dangerous precedent for this institution that Democrats may regret when Republicans regain the majority."

Since her February statement, Cheney lost her leadership position to Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. 

