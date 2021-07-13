Texas Democrats Are Getting Roasted for Their Latest Stunt on Voting Integrity

Yesterday Texas Democrats abandoned their duties as state representatives, boarded private jets (without masking) and travelled to Washington D.C. to seek "refuge." They left the state in order to block Republicans from obtaining quorum and passing a new voter integrity law.

My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill.



We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy.



Good trouble. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gvDi8zcyey — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session.



This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House.



But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 13, 2021

Landed safely in DC.



Officially out of arrest jurisdiction of Gov. Abbott.



It was wonderfully to randomly run into people who recognized me and applauded what we are doing. pic.twitter.com/3F8uH1wbPs — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

The ridiculous behavior isn't going unnoticed and is being widely mocked.

Hard to imagine a more delusional group of people - thinking that lying about these bills, hopping on a chartered flight, sipping beer, and skipping work is “sacrifice.”



You guys are pathetic. Totally pathetic. https://t.co/bdvKavOr1J — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 13, 2021

Dude grabbed a case of Miller Lite and jumped on a private plane and thinks he's crossing the Delaware with George Washington https://t.co/toG5j3KgxM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2021

You’re on a chartered jet you moron. You sacrificed absolutely nothing except for any shred of dignity that you had. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 12, 2021

Nice photo. Meanwhile non-politicians, aka regular citizens, are subjected to masking between “sips and bites” with a ban on flying for non-compliance. https://t.co/bku00cYPUN pic.twitter.com/EXjrv0iAQS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening the lawmakers with arrest for refusing to show up to work.