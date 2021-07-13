Texas Democrats Are Getting Roasted for Their Latest Stunt on Voting Integrity

Yesterday Texas Democrats abandoned their duties as state representatives, boarded private jets (without masking) and travelled to Washington D.C. to seek "refuge." They left the state in order to block Republicans from obtaining quorum and passing a new voter integrity law.
My Democratic colleagues and I are leaving the state to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill.— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021
We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy.
Good trouble. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gvDi8zcyey
ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC— ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021
We’re prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session.— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 13, 2021
This decision wasn’t easy. Many of my colleagues left kids, elderly parents, & sick loved ones. Many are risking their day jobs & their seats in the House.
But we won’t sit by & watch democracy wither on the vine.
We’re imploring our counterparts in DC to act with the same urgency and pass the #ForthePeopleAct now.@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi @Sen_JoeManchin @SenatorSinema— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 13, 2021
Landed safely in DC.— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021
Officially out of arrest jurisdiction of Gov. Abbott.
It was wonderfully to randomly run into people who recognized me and applauded what we are doing. pic.twitter.com/3F8uH1wbPs
The ridiculous behavior isn't going unnoticed and is being widely mocked.
Hard to imagine a more delusional group of people - thinking that lying about these bills, hopping on a chartered flight, sipping beer, and skipping work is “sacrifice.”— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 13, 2021
You guys are pathetic. Totally pathetic. https://t.co/bdvKavOr1J
Dude grabbed a case of Miller Lite and jumped on a private plane and thinks he's crossing the Delaware with George Washington https://t.co/toG5j3KgxM— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2021
You’re on a chartered jet you moron. You sacrificed absolutely nothing except for any shred of dignity that you had.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 12, 2021
Nice photo. Meanwhile non-politicians, aka regular citizens, are subjected to masking between “sips and bites” with a ban on flying for non-compliance. https://t.co/bku00cYPUN pic.twitter.com/EXjrv0iAQS— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 12, 2021
Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening the lawmakers with arrest for refusing to show up to work.
"Most Un-Texan Thing To Do": @GregAbbott_TX mocks Dems for "running away from a fight," says they fled state bc they can be arrested for refusing work— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021
Abbott also notes they're complaining about a bill that expands voting access far more than states like Delaware currently have pic.twitter.com/xXcwVkGdLA