Texas Democrats Are Getting Roasted for Their Latest Stunt on Voting Integrity

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jul 13, 2021 9:45 AM
Yesterday Texas Democrats abandoned their duties as state representatives, boarded private jets (without masking) and travelled to Washington D.C. to seek "refuge." They left the state in order to block Republicans from obtaining quorum and passing a new voter integrity law. 

The ridiculous behavior isn't going unnoticed and is being widely mocked. 

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening the lawmakers with arrest for refusing to show up to work.

