White House Backs False Narrative on Voting Rights

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 06, 2021 6:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During the daily White House briefing Tuesday afternoon, reporter April Ryan falsely stated that voting rights in the United States have "collapsed." The claim comes as states across the country implement popular voter identification laws and ban ballot harvesting. 

Under questioning from Ryan, Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the false claims of voter suppression and vowed the White House will continue to fight voter integrity measures. 

The comments come two weeks after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Georgia for expanding early voting, requiring voter identification at the polling booth and for absentee voting. The legislature also  banned ballot harvesting. 

Meanwhile as Matt wrote, polling shows an overwhelming majority of Americans believe voter identification should be required. Democrats, apparently noticing, are now jumping onboard after calling the measure "Jim Crow 2.0" and prompting a corporate boycott of Georgia.  

Most Popular