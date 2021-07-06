White House Backs False Narrative on Voting Rights

During the daily White House briefing Tuesday afternoon, reporter April Ryan falsely stated that voting rights in the United States have "collapsed." The claim comes as states across the country implement popular voter identification laws and ban ballot harvesting.

Under questioning from Ryan, Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the false claims of voter suppression and vowed the White House will continue to fight voter integrity measures.

April Ryan claims that voting rights have "collapsed" in America, and Jen Psaki responds saying that the Biden administration will use "every lever of government to move those initiatives forward." pic.twitter.com/BD0GcfxPpG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2021

The comments come two weeks after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Georgia for expanding early voting, requiring voter identification at the polling booth and for absentee voting. The legislature also banned ballot harvesting.

For those who have been baffled that Merrick Garland filed his absurd lawsuit in Georgia — that was more about substance-free exchanges like this than actual policy and law.



This is embarrassing for the White House and whoever is paying April Ryan now. https://t.co/AmQVoz4Lpd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile as Matt wrote, polling shows an overwhelming majority of Americans believe voter identification should be required. Democrats, apparently noticing, are now jumping onboard after calling the measure "Jim Crow 2.0" and prompting a corporate boycott of Georgia.