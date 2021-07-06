Virginia

Virginia Democrat Gets Roasted for Fake Grilling in New Campaign Video

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Virginia Democrat Gets Roasted for Fake Grilling in New Campaign Video

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Clinton ally and Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is the Party's current gubernatorial nominee, released a new campaign video over the weekend. In it, McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, touts his grilling skills and "cold beer" in an effort to relate to regular Americans on Independence Day. 

"Happy July Fourth everyone," McAuliffe says in the video. "I've got some burgers going. I've got some great sausage. I have a nice cold beer, a nice old hot dog, sausage, beer. That is July 4th, man. Everybody go and have a great day. Let's go, Virginia." 

But the grill wasn't even on and the beer wasn't open. People noticed. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'To a Bear We All Taste Like Chicken': Senator Kennedy Unloads on Critical Race Theory
Spencer Brown

Joe Biden May Have a $15 Billion Problem on His Hands For Canceling Keystone Pipeline
Leah Barkoukis

Someone Is Lying: Did Members of the USWNT Turn Away from WW II Veteran During the National Anthem?
Matt Vespa
Macron Has a Big Problem with One Cultural Issue That's Beginning to Invade France Courtesy of US Leftists
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
As Lightfoot Claims 'Crime Is Not Out of Control,' Chicago Sees Deadliest Weekend of Year
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Tells LA Dodgers Story About His Own Baseball Feat, Gets Immediately Called Out by RNC
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular