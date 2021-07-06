Virginia Democrat Gets Roasted for Fake Grilling in New Campaign Video

Clinton ally and Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is the Party's current gubernatorial nominee, released a new campaign video over the weekend. In it, McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, touts his grilling skills and "cold beer" in an effort to relate to regular Americans on Independence Day.

"Happy July Fourth everyone," McAuliffe says in the video. "I've got some burgers going. I've got some great sausage. I have a nice cold beer, a nice old hot dog, sausage, beer. That is July 4th, man. Everybody go and have a great day. Let's go, Virginia."

Happy July 4th, Virginia. This year is extra special. America is back.???????????????? pic.twitter.com/VrWKK9viAm — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 3, 2021

But the grill wasn't even on and the beer wasn't open. People noticed.

Nobody grills like this. Unless they're serving steak tartare. https://t.co/JeBd1iNW7N — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) July 5, 2021

Hey genius, your grill isn’t even turned on. — 48™? (@fadde) July 5, 2021

Beer not opened. Spatula shiny new and unused. Grill off. This was a photo op. — John (@Rastor77) July 5, 2021

Cold burgers and hot dogs on a cold grill that isn't even turned on, and that beer he was holding...not even opened. No sizzling on the grill and he hasn't flipped one burger. Why? Because they aren't being cooked! — Charon Heuer (@slipsntime) July 5, 2021

When the $.16 saved won’t cover the gas to turn it on… #fail — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) July 5, 2021